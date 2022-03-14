Why are heatspreaders on RAM instead of M.2 SSDs?

Z

ZodaEX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,196
I've noticed that manufacturers putting heatspreaders on System RAM is still a common practice.
How come they don't do the same for m.2 SSDs? From my research, m.2 SSDs typically produce more heat than DDR4/DDR5 and are more likely to overheat and throttle than system RAM.
Wouldn't it make more logical sense for heatspreaders to come stock on m.2 SSDs instead of RAM?
 
wra18th

wra18th

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 11, 2009
Messages
8,174
Some do and some motherboards include them as part of the "look".
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,455
might even be that ram slots are pretty standardize in location and clearance. m2 slots get stuck all over the place and a lot of time being in-between pcie slots will cause clearance issues with add-in cards. i think thats why some include it as optional or boards now have sink on them.
 
