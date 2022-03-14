Why are heatspreaders on RAM instead of M.2 SSDs?

I've noticed that manufacturers putting heatspreaders on System RAM is still a common practice.

How come they don't do the same for m.2 SSDs? From my research, m.2 SSDs typically produce more heat than DDR4/DDR5 and are more likely to overheat and throttle than system RAM.

Wouldn't it make more logical sense for heatspreaders to come stock on m.2 SSDs instead of RAM?