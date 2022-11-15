Ok, I know costs everywhere are going crazy, but why are current gen motherboards so expensive?



I picked up my X570 Strix E at the local, USD equivalent of $250 (not in the US), and the X670 Strix E is more than double the price now. I read somewhere way before the 7000 series launch that the pair of X670 chipsets that come on those boards are cheaper than the single X570 chipset, so that shouldn't be the problem either.



This isn't only the case for X670, but also B650, Z690, Z790 and even the lower end B660 boards.



Implementing PCIE5 or multiple NVMEs surely isn't cheap, but pricing on boards with PCIE4 and not so many NVMEs like some B650s are pretty high too. Not sure having 5 NVMEs over X570s with 2 or 3 NVMEs would drive up the price by so much either.



Is there some secret sauce in these boards or are the VRMs 3x as expensive that will cause the total board price of the same tier to go up by 2x? I could have bought 2 X570 E (upper midrange boards) for the price of the current X670E TUF board, which sits a lot lower on the product satck.



Not trying to start anything geopolitical apart from what is already implied in my first sentence / what we already know, but this discussion is started as I am genuinely curious as to why the costs have gone up by a whole lot more than the current levels of inflation.



DDR5 costs are coming down and Intel 12/13th Gen CPUs are priced very aggressively for the performance they give, and I've been reading/watching rumors on 7000 series getting a price cut. But all the motherboards are still priced crazy expensive, and I'm not really so sure why.



Thanks!