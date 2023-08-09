Why Apple doesn't bring Dynamic Island on MacBook Pro?

Who wants Dynamic Island in MacBook Pro 16

  • I want Dynamic Island

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • I don't want Dynamic Island

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I am not sure

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
maverick786us

Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,061
Though I am not a big fan of Dynamic Island, but I find that feature really amazing, though I don't own an iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple did a great job by implementing camera notch on M1 MacBook Pro series. What I don't understand is why Apple doesn't bring Dynamic Island to MacBook Pro? After its success in iPhone Pro 14 Pro Max, they could have implemented this feature in M2 MacBook Pro.
 
