Who’s the go to for soft tubing fittings these days? Compression and Quick-Disconnect.

T

TheGardenTool

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
3,925
Looking for insight on what are some of your preferred manufactures of fittings specifically for soft tubing these days. As nice and simple as air cooling is, getting the itch to keep things more quiet again. Sounds like an airfield as soon as I try to crank some high frames on 4k at high quality.

Would be looking specifically at compression fittings and quick disconnects for CPU and GPU blocks just to make things a bit easier to upgrade this time around. Last time I didn’t even bother with QDs but Koolance was pretty much the only game in town at that time. Seems a whole lot more offer them now.
 
not sure about the quick disconnects, but if you want to save some money on normal compression fittings and 90 degree ones and stuff I highly recommend the checking out the Bykski MOD Store on Ali Express. Be warned though shipping can take quite a while. I have been using these fitting for several years now on a few different rigs and they have never given me any issues.
 
