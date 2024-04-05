Who’s the go to for soft tubing fittings these days? Compression and Quick-Disconnect.

TheGardenTool
Looking for insight on what are some of your preferred manufactures of fittings specifically for soft tubing these days. As nice and simple as air cooling is, getting the itch to keep things more quiet again. Sounds like an airfield as soon as I try to crank some high frames on 4k at high quality.
Would be looking specifically at compression fittings and quick disconnects for CPU and GPU blocks just to make things a bit easier to upgrade this time around. Last time I didn’t even bother with QDs but Koolance was pretty much the only game in town at that time. Seems a whole lot more offer them now.
