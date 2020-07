Last week sold my Strix 2080 locally, plan on using my backup card which is an RX580 until I see what the new cards look like. I went 2080ti initially with this last round but disappointment with RTX I down graded to a 2080 strix after space invaders was given to me for free. Sad thing I will probably go top card again but upgrade to 4k gaming if I can find a 32inch 4k monitor with HDR. Anyone else selling off before the price dip caused by announcements?