I'm mostly happy with my new rig (3700x + Aorus Pro Wifi + 32GB Hynix CJR). It's twice as fast as my old 4790k at everything (except gaming of course). Have had no crashing or driver issues but I do have some gripes. I get good enough performance, though of course when I do high refresh gaming - there is a bit of remorse and wondering if I should have grabbed a 9700k/9900k, but I'm planning on upgrading this to a 16 core (hopefully 4950x) down the line, so it felt like the better investment. In the short term (minus power consumption) the 9900K with a cheaper board would have come out to about the same price and be the better performer in nearly everything.My gripe, like mostly everyone, is the boost clocks / nothing happening with PBO. I was excited when I saw that Robert Hallock ( link ) video advertising the ability to +200 boost these CPUs. Out of the box with PBO on, I get 4250 on all 8 cores during gaming (4175ish under AIDA64 stress load) so the all core performance is very nice. However, My max boost is only 4315 and that comes very rarely in a small enough flash to make it useless. So I effectively have a 4.25ghz all core CPU that doesn't boost at all, and I've never seen the box rated 4400 (chip is under water too). I'd like to see a fix, but not expecting much as it's hard enough to even get a single ccx above 4300mhz on the 3700x. This chip is completely maxed out, and clearly the lowest of the low binned full 8 core CCDs.The gimped memory write speed also annoyed me a bit (didn't do my due diligence before buying), I understand it's still within spec and wont hurt games and most mainstream applications, but, it's still literally a 50% drop in write performance and the "to save power" reason they gave makes no sense, unless the 3800x has dual CCDs, that chip should also have 28000MB/s~ write speeds at the same 105W as the 3900x, so that sounds like a lie to me. The truth is it's just a side effect of the design, but one that won't be noticed by the average consumer, so I'm just annoyed by the explanation primarily.so, knowing what I know now. I would do a 3600 for $199 or go all out on a 3900x (or soon 3950x). 3700x is kind of the monkey in the middle, too expensive for what it is, too cheap to be the top of the line. Same should apply to 3800x.