Whoever releases a 16:9 42" 240hz 4k OLED screen first will get my money so fast I might break my arms.

- this is it, this is what I have been waiting for before building a new PC, waiting for several years, and the kind of screen I would think about the future might have when I was a kid.Once a 16:9 42" 240hz 4k OLED screen is out then I will build my new PC around getting the most out of that screen.16:9 42" 240hz 4k is what I feel is the next 24" 1080P screen, the one that we all have and all strive to power, and feel no need to upgrade from for a very long time.I know there is no announcement of a 16:9 42" 240hz 4k OLED, however we do have 42" OLED screens, and we do have 240hz OLED screens so I feel it is just a short matter of time.Look at the extra clarity a 240hz OLED would offer on top of OLEDs already great motion clarity.Anyways, I'm just yelling to all of you about how we are so close to getting (IMO) a dream monitor.And yes I know, we could have 1000hz OLEDs one day, one step at a time...