Whoever releases a 16:9 42" 240hz 4k OLED screen first will get my money so fast I might break my arms.

16:9 42" 240hz 4k OLED - this is it, this is what I have been waiting for before building a new PC, waiting for several years, and the kind of screen I would think about the future might have when I was a kid.
Once a 16:9 42" 240hz 4k OLED screen is out then I will build my new PC around getting the most out of that screen.
16:9 42" 240hz 4k is what I feel is the next 24" 1080P screen, the one that we all have and all strive to power, and feel no need to upgrade from for a very long time.
I know there is no announcement of a 16:9 42" 240hz 4k OLED, however we do have 42" OLED screens, and we do have 240hz OLED screens so I feel it is just a short matter of time.
Look at the extra clarity a 240hz OLED would offer on top of OLEDs already great motion clarity.
Anyways, I'm just yelling to all of you about how we are so close to getting (IMO) a dream monitor.
And yes I know, we could have 1000hz OLEDs one day, one step at a time...

Good luck running games consistently near 240 Hz though. At least the games I play (mostly single player ones) will not run at those framerates even with a 4090 most likely.

The thing I want to see most is higher resolution. 4K is fine at 27-28" but above that, I want to see Displayport 2.0 bringing us into a new era of above 60 Hz 5-8K screens. Just use lower res integer scaling for gaming, or DLSS.
 
Not at a consistent 240fps no, but definitely more than 120fps in many games. And also, 240Hz would at least be future proofed for 2024 GPUs. Can't say that about 120Hz displays.

https://videocardz.com/newz/alleged...-3-0-ghz-scores-20k-points-in-timespy-extreme

I don't actually believe the rumor that the 4090 is going to be twice as fast as a 3090 based on that videocardz article, so let's go with something a little bit more feasible like 70% faster.

A 3090 is already good for 93fps at 4K across various titles. Now factor in a 70% performance uplift, combine that with the use of DLSS + Optimized settings and you would easily be past 120fps in a lot of games. So while 240Hz might not get fully utilized by a 4090 in every game, it's bound to blow past the 120Hz barrier we have right now, and you would at least be future proofed for the 2024 RTX 5000 series with a 4K 240Hz monitor. That is of course unless you love to max out the ray tracing and cut your fps in half.
 
I'm trying to move back to triples for the first time in years. I can almost guarantee you that as soon as I find 3 PG42UQs, someone will announce a 240Hz version. :D :D :D
 
Eh there's always something to look forward to on the horizon. I say enjoy the tech that's available now. When 240hz 4K OLED is out, then you'll want to wait for 5xxx series to run it, then something else will be out, and it goes on and on.
 
