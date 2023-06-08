Whoa. Just discovered PlayStation remote play. How to optimize it at home?

Wow. A co-worker recommended I try it. Just wow.



I'd like to play some games in another room. What system will optimize the experience? Currently I have it on my Mac Studio, I like it. However, I want it to be BETTER!



the PS5 is in the kid's (age 8 and 10) playroom and I do NOT want to move it. I also do NOT want to shell out the money for another PS5. The games I play are more violent and graphic and I almost never play them, because when I get home, so is everyone else. Its not appropriate for the kids to see that content (IMO).



What will optimize the experience? Will a PS4 be better?



I can hook up the PS5 and the PS4 via CAT 6 (and in the walls) and gig Ubiquiti gear. Also have fiber internet at a gig. The Mac Studio is wireless via Wifi 6.