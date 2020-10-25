Who will pay $130 for these Corsair "RGB tower"?

H

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
6,788
No Cursing in the Subject Line

it serves no purpose, it just sucks up the space of your desk. Like this reviewer said, it does NOTHING. I won't pay a penny
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,325
For the same reason that people pay $50 for 120mm RGB fans, for the same reason people pay a premium for RGB RAM, for the same reason people purchase RGB cooling pumps.

It's all about the rice factor, the louder your system farts, the more bling factor you have. It all looks like vomit to me, basically the early 2000s CCFL fad electric boogaloo v2.
 
H

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
6,788
what on earth is a "rice" factor? you mean rich factor? RGB fan, pump, RAM serves at least that purpose. The tower is just a dust collector
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
4,855
Happy Hopping said:

it serves no purpose, it just sucks up the space of your desk. Like this reviewer said, it does NOTHING. I won't pay a penny
Click to expand...
It is the nerd version of fast and furious.

Happy Hopping said:
what on earth is a "rice" factor? you mean rich factor? RGB fan, pump, RAM serves at least that purpose. The tower is just a dust collector
Click to expand...
Rice comes from kids suping up jap cars with guady lights, body kits, fart pipes and giant wings. Normally on slow pos jap cars. Style and no substance like rgb on computers.
 
H

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
6,788
an expensive $130 light show

and I thought Nordstorm charges $70 for a piece of rock was expensive
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top