Who will pay $130 for these Corsair "RGB tower"?

No Cursing in the Subject Line
it serves no purpose, it just sucks up the space of your desk. Like this reviewer said, it does NOTHING. I won't pay a penny
It is the nerd version of fast and furious.
Rice comes from kids suping up jap cars with guady lights, body kits, fart pipes and giant wings. Normally on slow pos jap cars. Style and no substance like rgb on computers.what on earth is a "rice" factor? you mean rich factor? RGB fan, pump, RAM serves at least that purpose. The tower is just a dust collector