Who TF still uses Skype??

L

Lakados

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
8,547
https://www.theverge.com/2023/8/28/23848823/skype-vulnerability-ip-address-microsoft

The vulnerability allows the attacker to see the users IP address and location, simply by opening the message containing the link, clicking the link is not required.

The IP address reported back is the local one regardless of any VPN connections in use.

Microsoft doesn’t seem too bothered by it and says they will get a patch out there for it soon.

But who TF still uses Skype? I thought it died.
 
Who TF ever used Skype?

I installed it once about a decade ago to video chat with a landlord at their request before signing a lease, then I immediately removed it.

Edit:

But yeah, to your point, I thought Teams replaced it. I didn't even know Skype servers were still up and running.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top