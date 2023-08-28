https://www.theverge.com/2023/8/28/23848823/skype-vulnerability-ip-address-microsoft
The vulnerability allows the attacker to see the users IP address and location, simply by opening the message containing the link, clicking the link is not required.
The IP address reported back is the local one regardless of any VPN connections in use.
Microsoft doesn’t seem too bothered by it and says they will get a patch out there for it soon.
But who TF still uses Skype? I thought it died.
