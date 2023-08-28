Who still uses Skype??

I'd imagine a lot of people may end up using it, especially has it has been rolled into so many 'default' Windows products (though they differ, like the aforementioned Skype For Business). Prior to that, it was for awhile "the" VOIP service for the common user, but then again I don't know if since the COVID19 pandemic Zoom has supplanted that or not?



Skype was a strange hybrid of its era - it was right at the end of the "instant messaging" days and to the emerging, easy to use VOIP tech. It offered VOIP numbers and phone calls to mobile/landlines for cheap by comparison to most other services at the time, as well as free voice and video call to each other. Its notable that before its buyout by MS it was a more decentralized setup capable of peer to peer direct connections, but was soon brought to heel under MS' centralization and accounts; some at the time wondered if this was caused by Patriot Act and similar suitability for moitoring. Still , for a time its SILK (I think) codec was a better quality than most mobile phones or many other VOIP tech and its multi-user rooms became desirable even for some gamers - an easier, less technical alternative vs the Gaming VOIP user-owned servers of Ventrilo, TeamSpeak, and personal favorite Mumble back in the day. Compared to older IM tech that added VOIP much less video, Skype had better quality and was easy to use. XMPP was great, but was a patchwork of standards and clients where you needed proper compatibility of clients and servers with certan features enabled etc... Skype had none of that to negotiate.



When the era of mobile focused messengers , "apps", and social networks arrived Skype was outmoded piecemeal, but I still imagine many users stuck around using it as they always did. Microsoft as predictable as ever would mess up that stability with the attempt to chase different fads and make Skype fit into the new world, but it was already primarily dominated by new players not the least of which the Slack and Discord types, the universal centralized chat, messaging, VOIP, video platforms. On the other side were the mobile focused types (WhatsApp, telegram, wechat, qq, kakao, LINE and the like) or major social media linked (Facebook messenger etc), and more but it goes without saying that MS needs to deal with this issue on Skype even if its no longer a "flagship" product if for no other reason that those still on it are most likely to be those vulnerable to not just this exploit, but all thoseit may set up. Some older non technical person who used Skype for a decade to talk to their kids and grandkids is going to be exactly the one who's running an older OS more easily exploited one that, after their IP leaks, cam be connected easily with some unpatched vulnerability for identity theft or the like.



People may scoff at Skype now, but looking at the often centralized, proprietary walled gardens in which people communicate and the evolution of the way people interact online, all the ads/trackers etc.. that's not a great picture from the privacy, anonymity, and other user-centric viewpoints. There are a few bright spots in terms of FOSS/libre platforms, often e2e encrypted, and some of which have become user friendly enough for those who aren't heavily tech-literate can utilize them, but on the whole there's a lot that draws concern.