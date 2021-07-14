Who ran Haswell-E for a long time or is still running it?

I'm looking for some long-term overclocking data for the 5820K, 5930K, 5960X, E5-1650V3, E5-1660V3, and E5-1680V3, now that the chips are actually old enough for long-term data to exist.



What did you overclock your chip(s) to (Core/Cache/DRAM)? What voltages (vcore, vring, vccin, vccsa, vccio)? Cooling? Motherboard? How long did you run it? How was it used? How did it hold up?