Who owns and runs this forum? I don't see any "about" info.

MaximilianKohler
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2010
- Messages
- 31
I used to use the overclock.net forum but while I was away it seems they made major changes and possibly sold to a 3rd party at the same time and most of the links went dead. I'm wondering what the chances are of something like that happening to this forum.
I know this forum has always been around as well, but I've never been sure how it compares to other public forums like overclock, etc.
Last edited: