Who is SMART and who is not?

I have this backup computer alright. I fire it up once a week and run a backup script to collect everything I care about on my home LAN. It has a super old 6 GB SSD for OS and four spinning WD red drives in RAIDZ. One of spinners did not pass SMART test today. It errored out at sector 600088 and the test terminated itself without completing. (Why, WD, why can't it carry on?) But it did nothing to reallocate the sector(s). OK, I thought, if I read that sector then the drive should notice it is bad. No such luck. My read test revealed 6 bad sectors in a row. Rest of the drive was good. Hmh, what if I write these six sectors. I figured since they are bad anyway my writing can't make it worse, and RAID should recover if there was data. I wrote 8 sectors, one before and one after the bad ones. The result confirmed 6 sectors out of 8 bad. To my surprise now the test passes, but reallocated count is still zero.Apparently the drive is smarter than I am because I do not understand what happened.Maybe there is someone here even smarter than the drive (and certainly me) and can shed some light on this? I am curious. Yeah, I know, cat and curiosity ... but still?