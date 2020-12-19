Who is mining with 3XXX or cards?

A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,524
I'm curious if anyone from the regulars here has updated their mining farms to use 3XXX cards?

Scarcity being what it is I haven't even been able to get one for gaming. But the profits with BTC skyrocketing is lucrative for mining.
Simply using nicehash looks like you could pay off a 3080 in about 6 months right now.

Still - gotta have one to do it. I can't believe how hard it is to get a card right now. During 2017/2018, I was buying cards by the dozen when everyone else said it was pretty much impossible. Currently - it is pretty impossible.
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
2,797
Honestly rx 580s are still looking like a better buy. Last time I mined ether it was on 290s (29mh/s) and I bought them for $80 or so a piece a few years ago. Sold them for $100 each and they appear to still be sitting right around there
 
