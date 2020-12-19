Who is mining with 3XXX or cards?

I'm curious if anyone from the regulars here has updated their mining farms to use 3XXX cards?



Scarcity being what it is I haven't even been able to get one for gaming. But the profits with BTC skyrocketing is lucrative for mining.

Simply using nicehash looks like you could pay off a 3080 in about 6 months right now.



Still - gotta have one to do it. I can't believe how hard it is to get a card right now. During 2017/2018, I was buying cards by the dozen when everyone else said it was pretty much impossible. Currently - it is pretty impossible.