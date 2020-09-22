Who is buying a 3090?

tangoseal

Here is what "I" know and probably the bulk of "us" know.

10 % better on avg gaming
I have no idea about productivity because nVidia is being a total BITCH and not releasing benches until the fucking day of sale? Oh gee you worried Jensen that your $1499 card is a total fraud?


2.14x the price

14 GiB more ram

So ..... whos going to get one?

so is this card a total flop because of its price?

Sounds to me like nV is scared as fuck of AMD and rushed to get 3080 to the printing press and now the 3090 is looking like a performance flop.

Yeah yeah I know its a productivity slash gaming card.
 
Advil

Anyone willing to pay scalp price on a 3080 should be trying for one. At least you get something extra for the crazy money.
 
