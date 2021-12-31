Who is Behind Coding.Tools?

Boris_yo

Oct 22, 2011
179
Hello,

I found this useful website but I want to ask developer something about EXIF remover tool.
There is no way to contact the developer and he made his domain ownership information private.

I think users who use his tools deserve ask questions, let alone know who is behind. Unless it's
"don't ask - don't tell" kind of thing...

Anyone here is familiar with this website?
 
