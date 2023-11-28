Who here likes big displays as their PC monitor? 40inch plus gang chime in

Once I went to a 48in C2, I simply cannot go back to anything smaller. Maybe a 42in C3 or C4 in the future but as it stands right now, my experience has been great. I sit now roughly 48inches from the display and run win scaling at 200%
I have 0 text clarity issues. The font on my win11 is sharp as hell. Gaming is awesome. I sit back in my office chair and just mouse and keyboard away.
To those who went big with their displays, are you happy? Also, how far do you sit from your monitor/TV? I sit 48in from my TV with 200% scaling. What distance do you view at?
