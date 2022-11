I have a 3080 OC gigabyte 10gig card and I get 100 to 140 fps in the games that I play. I have a 144hertz 3440x1440p monitor and see no reason to buy the 4 series. The price is sickeningly high and my 3080 is giving me plenty of fps.



Anyone else sticking with their 3 series and waiting until the 5 series?