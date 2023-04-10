Who here has gigabit internet? Also anybody subscribed to Comcast 6 gig?

I have Charter spectrums 1 GB download 40 MB upload plan. It works pretty well I get around 100 to 125 MB a second from Steam and blizzard. I pay roughly 70 bucks a month for it. Does anybody else have gigabit internet here? How do you guys like it also I heard Comcast offers 6 gigabit! That is a s*** ton of speed. I remember coming from a 2400 baud modem in 1993 and the fact that I have a gigabit internet coming into my apartment is beyond crazy. What do you guys think the coming landscape for home internet speed is going to be like? Do you think we're going to get multi gigabit connections to the house and have it be more common place than it is now? Or is gigabit going to be it for a while? Okay thanks!