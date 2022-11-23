Who else is waiting on Zen 4 x3D before upgrading?

I am. It is rumoured to be too good of an improvement to pass up.



I was going to build a new PC when the RTX 3000 series came out, but at that time there were rumours that Zen 4 would release in under a year. So, I decided to wait. Those rumours turned out to be bogus and I ended up waiting a long time. At this point, based on rumours, it's well worth waiting a bit longer for X3D.



And two things I can't stand are PC heat changing the room temperature and fan noise. X3D should be more powerful and efficient, letting me do more with less heat output and fan noise. And if AMD pushes the TDP to squeeze every last drop of performance out of the CPUs, I'll probably undervolt to reduce the performance a little while reducing the wattage and heat a significant amount. And the added performance of X3D will let me do that and still have more performance left over than regular Zen 4 would.



I'm still on Sandy Bridge: i7 2600k @4.5 Ghz, 16 GB RMA, but with a heavily-bottleneck RTX 3080 that I bought before deciding to wait for Zen 4 (and which I got at MSRP).