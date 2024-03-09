Who else is having issues with Win 11 activation?

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
2,637
Every time I reinstall windows the key never activates. I have 2 keys also. Of course I didn't buy them full price but from a cdkey type of website. Yea they are for one PC at a time or so they say but neither of the keys work. Always get errors.

Anyone else dealing with the same errors when using a key bought from a cdkey type of website?

Is there any difference in the type of keys they are selling?

Is there a recommended website that have better keys specifically keys that you can reuse?

Or are they all one time use type of nonsense?

I don't know wtf is up with all these sites and keys.

Any insight guys?
 
There are definitely some shady places to buy shady, worthless keys, regardless of the price, but there are some good ones too...

It's really a crap shoot if you get keys from the less-than-reputable ones, as you seem to have found out...

Personally, I have had really good luck over the past several years with my low-priced key purchases, but perhaps I've just been lucky, cause I have been able to install/re-install them nottaproblemo, and I got from places that have pretty good reputations

I don't think we are allowed to openly post the locations where they are available, but it shouldn't be too hard to find using that googilly thing
 
Greg Salazar on Youtube always posts a link in his videos for such a site and offers a discount as well I believe.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
Is there a recommended website that have better keys specifically keys that you can reuse?
Click to expand...
Yes, a legitimate retail key from Microsoft directly. Those 3rd party sites are selling you grey market volume and OEM keys, you should only expect to get one use out of them. So cheap, just buy another if you need one.

Or, buy one legitimate one and use it for years. I'm still using the Retail Windows 7 key I bought when that launched for my current primary PC's 11 install.
 
If you activate Windows, when reinstalling I just recommend clicking 'skip' on product key page if prompted and allow Windows to reactivate with a digital license. Unfortunately, sometimes you may have the wrong version installed so you may need to edit the install media to allow you to choose the version that matches your activation type(key) https://www.makeuseof.com/windows-11-select-edition-during-install/

Regarding those websites that sell $10 keys, what do you expect? The keys are either stolen, bought with stolen CC's, or imported from a 3rd world country and not legal for sale in the US. I just buy OEM System Builders.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Odigo
like this
bigdogchris said:
If you activate Windows, when reinstalling I just recommend clicking 'skip' on product key page if prompted and allow Windows to reactivate with a digital license. Unfortunately, sometimes you may have the wrong version installed so you may need to edit the install media to allow you to choose the version that matches your activation type(key) https://www.makeuseof.com/windows-11-select-edition-during-install/

Regarding those websites that sell $10 keys, what do you expect? The keys are either stolen, bought with stolen CC's, or imported from a 3rd world country and not legal for sale in the US. I just buy OEM System Builders.
Click to expand...
I've always purchased my keys from cdkey sites and never had an issue with this method. Once it's entered once, your activation is tied to your hardware profile. No need to enter the key again if you reformat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top