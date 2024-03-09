Who else is having issues with Win 11 activation?

xDiVolatilX
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 2,637
Every time I reinstall windows the key never activates. I have 2 keys also. Of course I didn't buy them full price but from a cdkey type of website. Yea they are for one PC at a time or so they say but neither of the keys work. Always get errors.
Anyone else dealing with the same errors when using a key bought from a cdkey type of website?
Is there any difference in the type of keys they are selling?
Is there a recommended website that have better keys specifically keys that you can reuse?
Or are they all one time use type of nonsense?
I don't know wtf is up with all these sites and keys.
Any insight guys?
Anyone else dealing with the same errors when using a key bought from a cdkey type of website?
Is there any difference in the type of keys they are selling?
Is there a recommended website that have better keys specifically keys that you can reuse?
Or are they all one time use type of nonsense?
I don't know wtf is up with all these sites and keys.
Any insight guys?