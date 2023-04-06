White-only job ad drives Tech firm to delete website

erek
Tech firm with somehow bad decisions. If it's Tech enough for Ars, it should be Tech enough for here? [https://hardforum.com/threads/hardforum-tech-news-posting-guidelines-moderation.1979421/]
"On an archived version of Arthur Grand’s now-deleted website, the tech firm described itself as being committed to bringing “the best talent to provide services” to its clients. Some of those clients include government agencies like the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as commercial clients like Comcast, Capital One, Citi, and Fannie Mae.
The now-deleted job posting was intended to serve Arthur Grand’s clients HTC Global Services and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Ars could not immediately reach either company for comment.
Because Arthur Grand has seemingly stopped responding to questions to “avoid chaos,” unanswered questions remain for Redditors who wonder whether the employee who posted the ad was “an employee at the time of the post?” One commenter, quasarbar, asked, “did someone post this not-to-be-shared info on purpose to expose” Arthur Grand’s hiring practices or did they post it “accidentally because they were mindlessly copy/pasting?”"
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...ad-then-deletes-website-amid-ensuing-outrage/
