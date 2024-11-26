White Knuckle - Ascend a hazardous industrial cylinder as a biomass chases you

atarumoroboshi18
White Knuckle
An awesome looking vertical climber with unique mechanics. Use both of your hands to grab onto anything and everything you can find and reach the top...before the biomass absorbs you! Has a demo to try out.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDm8raSrRyM
