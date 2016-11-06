White House Announces Sweeping Plan To Increase EV Charging Stations

while I am laughing at this stuff being done just as the change of office, it is acutally something that can help the country.



When tesla was getting off the ground they paid for many of the parking lots to add charging stations by simply providing the parts so that they would have a uniform charger that would work with their cars. the established car companies did not want to build out the infrastructure to allow competitors. Yet when someone did a road test of the tesla early on they still ran out of charge by simply driving aggressively or not enough, and combined with being further than fifty miles from a charging station had to pay more out of pocket for towing.



This country used to have service stations every fifty miles to fuel cars and fix them. Then cars got so that fixing them was not really a big deal, so they became mostly gas stations. then planned obsolescence came and we got stores targeted at fixing cars... then electric cars came along.



The big thing to understand is that with the power generation in the car you can use more portable fuel but you still are dragging the weight around. Tesla design uses car batteries because they already exist in the car and with everything grounded to the frame instead of internal wires the car can be shorted out then cut into by first responders to get people out of the car before they bleed to death or explode. As we move to higher density fuels and technology like capacitors like we use in our computers to store the fuel in, newer designs are going to happen. If it means we have to paint a logo near the fuel tank that shows a rain drop for hydrogen, a plug for electric and a gas can for gas engines, then that should not be a big deal. I say this knowing someone may freak out some will know they use the dreaded what ever the flavor of the month to mock is...



A single chicken wire cap bank which runs the electric up coils that increase in resistance can hold a hold fifteen or twenty gigavolts at about five hundred watts more wattage and the wires melt but your hair will stand on end at about fifty feet. I got to see one of the early designs based on the tesla coils. Which by the way is public domain and has been for years. You can rack those in ceramic boxes and fuel something like a tesla for five thousand miles... the question when I ask them about it was safety. A van der graaf generator is the same type of thing bounce the electric up a load resistor then deplete it by discharging in into a surface or fluid.



Note in many cars the transmission is actually the heaviest part after the frame, and some cars the frames they really skimp on but the transmission is usually the second heaviest my car a tib the engine and transmission together weigh more than the frame but that happens when people basically build a pace car to get people to think the car company is changing it style and biz. before the tib most people knew they made horrible cars. No attention to detail and broken parts. the tib were built as cheaply labor cost wise as they could since they were selling a car designed around ganged pistons so they could import it as a sedan instead of a sports car. That worked until they crash tested it and the acceleration exceeded that of a boring car so they made it a two door and kept the design mostly intact since they had the licensing in place. They licensed the corvette pace car engine which only covers the tibs they made up to 2008... so it was Asian influenced body and frame wrapped around a corvette pacecar engine (LS1 aka the beta 2) and Porsche 939 transmission in the autos and a really crappy manual that is not tough enough for the engine but since they did not want to admit the actual displacement of the engine half of them ended up getting bought as sleep cars for cops. But the point is cars like that show that you can buy a car that goes much faster than is safe but sensible drivers, unless their is pile up generally stop before they get into an accident out side of rush hour. I know from having taken it on a track that I can get it up to over a hundred forty miles and hour for perspective the autoban in germany where they talk about cars going two and three hundred miles and hour... that is not true, what they say is two or three hundred kph which is 140 mph plus 140 mph = 225 kph and 200 mph is over 300 kph... supercar range. my thirty thousand dollar car handles with zr rated tires which are painful to replace up to 160 mph I know guys who have gotten them into the two hundred mile an hour range over in japan. One guy wanted to race a bullet train... the tires melted then blew apart, rolling the car. I think he still has spend a month a year helping one of the farmers his car rolled through the farm of... but electric cars are just as safe but the methods are different. Many firemen will say that seconds are critical and that if they have to figure out where they are cutting into the car to save the person then the person might die or the car might explode. That is just inertia. They go on hundreds of calls a year and in each and every call they make a judgement call. Moving the exploding fuel to power plant means that only the electric is running down power lines or from home generators that as the gas and desiel bases cars before curios car design can be more about style, form and function. Style being the things that impact neither form nor function but still impact appeal. the form of the car would the body line the style being the color of the paint. More than that it is safer to deal with a car that is not burning on fire...