White House Announces Sweeping Plan To Increase EV Charging Stations

Megalith
24-bit/48kHz
- Joined
- Aug 20, 2006
- Messages
- 13,000
The idea of going electric is slowly but steadily becoming easier to swallow, with the government establishing new charging networks that will ideally put a station within every 50 miles. It was thought that we’d be past a million EVs on the roads by now, but we have only managed to hit half of that goal.
The White House said on Thursday it will establish 48 national electric-vehicle (EV) charging networks on nearly 25,000 miles of highways in 35 U.S. states. The Obama administration said 28 states, utilities and vehicle manufactures, including General Motors Co (GM.N), BMW AG (BMWG.DE) and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), and EV charging firms have also agreed to work together to jump-start additional charging stations on the corridors. The corridors were required to be established by December under a 2015 highway law. The Federal Highway Administration on Thursday unveiled new roadside signs to help motorists find charging stations. The White House said drivers can expect either existing or planned charging stations within every 50 miles.
The White House said on Thursday it will establish 48 national electric-vehicle (EV) charging networks on nearly 25,000 miles of highways in 35 U.S. states. The Obama administration said 28 states, utilities and vehicle manufactures, including General Motors Co (GM.N), BMW AG (BMWG.DE) and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), and EV charging firms have also agreed to work together to jump-start additional charging stations on the corridors. The corridors were required to be established by December under a 2015 highway law. The Federal Highway Administration on Thursday unveiled new roadside signs to help motorists find charging stations. The White House said drivers can expect either existing or planned charging stations within every 50 miles.