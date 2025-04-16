Ziggy_Stardog
Whistleblower says DOGE may have caused 'significant cyber breach' at labor watchdog
Huge privacy breach of our sensitive data if report is correct. Let's try to keep this outta soapbox and focus on the privacy concerns.
A whistleblower complaint says that Elon Musk's team of technologists may have been responsible for a "significant cybersecurity breach," likely of sensitive case files, at America's federal labor watchdog.
The complaint, addressed to Republican Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton and his Democratic counterpart Mark Warner and made public Tuesday by the group Whistleblower Aid, draws on the testimony of Daniel Berulis, an information technology staffer at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
