Whistleblower says DOGE may have caused 'significant cyber breach' at labor watchdog

A whistleblower complaint says that Elon Musk's team of technologists may have been responsible for a "significant cybersecurity breach," likely of sensitive case files, at America's federal labor watchdog.

The complaint, addressed to Republican Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton and his Democratic counterpart Mark Warner and made public Tuesday by the group Whistleblower Aid, draws on the testimony of Daniel Berulis, an information technology staffer at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
Huge privacy breach of our sensitive data if report is correct. Let's try to keep this outta soapbox and focus on the privacy concerns.
 
Darunion said:
I feel like it didn't happen

https://tribune.com.pk/story/254029...ge-gave-russia-access-to-us-data-via-starlink

So russia did it using starlink, this sounds extremely crafted like a smear campaign to be honest. Might as well make it "user name was PutinwuvsTrump69" and just go full....
Exactly, this is not a smoking gun like they are trying to make it sound like. I laughed at this:

"That kind of spike is extremely unusual because data almost never directly leaves NLRB's databases," Berulis said in his affidavit.
Almost never LOL
 
This is definitely a nothing burger. The people working at DOGE are brilliant. This is the typical dogshit smear tactics of the left.
 
