While display cloning, Windows is forcing recommended DPI scaling setting of cloned display during full screen game, ignoring user defined setting.

Windows appears to be overriding my user defined DPI scaling setting on my main display and setting it to the recommended DPI scaling setting of my cloned display whenever display cloning is active and I engage full screen mode of any game. Has anyone else run into this and have any idea how to fix it? The resizing of my desktop is really annoying. Both displays are set to the same resolution and have the same user defined DPI scaling setting. Scaling is turned off for all displays in Nvidia Control Panel.