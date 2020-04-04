Which X570 to buy ~$200?

I'm getting ready to pull the trigger on a new system this spring. My old z68 based rig has been pretty darn faithful to me, but with USB ports dying off at random and things starting to chug a bit (I do some light FPS and MMO gaming, light video and audio production, some R, some SPSS, some music composition) My wife has given me the go-ahead to start looking around for when the tax return arrives.
What I've currently got picked out is here: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/wqz33t
I'm ditching AIO and going back to air. I'm going high on RAM so I don't have to buy more later. My video card (GTX970) and PSU (Seasonic 750 Titanium something-or-other) and case (Corsair ATX cube) are being reused for the build.
I've got an ASUS TUF in the link, but I'm willing to consider other x570 options. The more I read, the more torn I am because every motherboard has a love it crowd and a worst thing ever crowd. Thank you for your suggestions.
