Which would you choose? 3090 FE vs. EVGA 3090 FTW3

Hypothetical Question.



If you had the opportunity to select either of those GPU's for free. The 3090 FE or the EVGA 3090 FTW3. Which, of those two, would you choose and why?



Given the following:

- Your primary use for the GPU is high resolution VR gaming (Stuff like DCS & MSFS) as well as other high resolution gaming

- This GPU will be paired with a 5900X or a 5950X

- The GPU will be stock cooled and not custom water cooled or anything

- You must keep & use this GPU. You may not sell it, trade it, purchase a different one, give it to a friend, put it on a shelf and save it for a rainy day, etc.