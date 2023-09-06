Which wireless mice use AA batteries (or have similar battery life to one that does)?

I'm using the Logitech G604 mouse on all of my PCs. I've tried various wireless mice, but their battery life is absolutely abysmal compared to the G604, and any other mouse that uses AA batteries. AA battery mice can keep going for sometimes several months before needing a replacement (which, I'm using rechargeable AA's anyway for). With mice that require USB charging, I often found myself so annoyed with how often they needed to charge that I just usually left them plugged in. I hate them.But I'm a bit dissatisfied with the ergonomics of the G604, especially for FPS. I find myself trying to kind of claw grip this portion of it:Because for some reason I guess I like to have my finger that low on the left side of the mouse, so I can actually feel it sliding around certain distances on the mousepad. I don't know why. The rubber at that area is slowly coming loose. So I'm looking for maybe another mouse that allows me to grip there more easily, but almost all wireless mice have been replaced by this lithium trash that doesn't last long at all.Ideas?