Which voice call (GSM/G2-audio) and VoLTE (4G) supported WWAN-cards to use?

Sierra Wireless MC-WP7607 LTE CAT-4 mPCIe (see https://nl.aliexpress.com/item/4000511137205.html) SIMCom SIM7600E-H LTE CAT-4 mPCIe (see https://nl.aliexpress.com/item/4000064681551.html) Telit LE910C4-EU LTE CAT-4 mPCIe SIM (see https://www.telit.com/le910cx) Quectel LTE Module EC20EA (see: https://nl.rs-online.com/web/p/gsm-gprs-modules/9084195/

Hi,I need to makepossible on my windows 10, 7.9-inch (mini)laptop.This trough a-card,andAndusing voice over IP (VoIP) or connecting/making use of an external cellphone.Previous years I used a Huawei-dongle and 'phone partner'-software to send text(SMS) and surf on 3G/4G.But this dongle's WWAN-card does not support voice calling and VoLTE, wich is essential to me.Some WWAN cards technically supporting direct audio/voice calling and VoLTE are:But I can't seem to figure out wich one has theavailableto make direct G2-voice calling and VoLTE possible from-run minilaptop?Is there someone out there that can help me make the choiceAnd wich software I can use on a Windows 10 OS for making/recieving phone calls through the voice supported WWAN-card?