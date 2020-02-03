Which voice call (GSM/G2-audio) and VoLTE (4G) supported WWAN-cards to use?

Hi,
I need to make direct voice calling possible on my windows 10, 7.9-inch (mini)laptop.
This trough a voice supported WWAN-card, 2G audio/voice calling and VoLTE.
And without using voice over IP (VoIP) or connecting/making use of an external cellphone.
Previous years I used a Huawei-dongle and 'phone partner'-software to send text(SMS) and surf on 3G/4G.
But this dongle's WWAN-card does not support voice calling and VoLTE, wich is essential to me.
Some WWAN cards technically supporting direct audio/voice calling and VoLTE are:
- Sierra Wireless MC-WP7607 LTE CAT-4 mPCIe (see https://nl.aliexpress.com/item/4000511137205.html)
- SIMCom SIM7600E-H LTE CAT-4 mPCIe (see https://nl.aliexpress.com/item/4000064681551.html)
- Telit LE910C4-EU LTE CAT-4 mPCIe SIM (see https://www.telit.com/le910cx)
- Quectel LTE Module EC20EA (see: https://nl.rs-online.com/web/p/gsm-gprs-modules/9084195/
to make direct G2-voice calling and VoLTE possible from windows 10-run minilaptop?
Is there someone out there that can help me make the choice which voice supported WWAN-card I should buy.
And wich software I can use on a Windows 10 OS for making/recieving phone calls through the voice supported WWAN-card?
(Please note: 'Just use a cell phone or VoIP'-reactions are not of any help)
Photo: Example of an USB-Simcard adapter with WWAN mini pci-e slot and 4G-WWAN card for putting into it.