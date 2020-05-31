Which Video Card for an Intel I7 7700 Quad Core Desktop

Finally got Stimulus money, which will help me afford either a Geforce 1660 Super or 2060 Super possibly for this Desktop
Monitor NEW Christmas 2018
1920x1080 1080P HDMI monitor, at 75hz
Games Played
American Truck Simulator
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Battlefield 4
Grand Theft Auto V
and Need For Speed Payback (currently on Laptop machine right now with Geforce 1050 TI 4gb in that system
System Specs are as follows
Intel I7 7700
Evga G3 650 Watt Power supply
16gb of ram
Artic Freezer Pro CPU Cooler
Geforce 1050 2GB
Samsung 860 EVO 250GB
1tB Western digital Black
