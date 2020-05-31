Which Video Card for an Intel I7 7700 Quad Core Desktop

bikemanI7

May 31, 2020
Finally got Stimulus money, which will help me afford either a Geforce 1660 Super or 2060 Super possibly for this Desktop

Monitor NEW Christmas 2018
1920x1080 1080P HDMI monitor, at 75hz

Games Played
American Truck Simulator
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Battlefield 4
Grand Theft Auto V
and Need For Speed Payback (currently on Laptop machine right now with Geforce 1050 TI 4gb in that system

System Specs are as follows

Intel I7 7700
Evga G3 650 Watt Power supply
16gb of ram
Artic Freezer Pro CPU Cooler
Geforce 1050 2GB
Samsung 860 EVO 250GB
1tB Western digital Black
 
cybereality

cybereality

Mar 22, 2008
I used to have a 1660 Ti, and it was a beast at 1080p. Should be similar to the 1660 Super.

The 1660 Super should be enough, and I don't think the 2060 is needed unless you really want to mess with ray tracing or just want to get some extra power.
 
bikemanI7

May 31, 2020
cybereality said:
I used to have a 1660 Ti, and it was a beast at 1080p. Should be similar to the 1660 Super.

The 1660 Super should be enough, and I don't think the 2060 is needed unless you really want to mess with ray tracing or just want to get some extra power.
Yeah i don't really care on RayTracing part, so yeah thinking purchasing 1660 Super soon as can here. Then get it installed, and enjoy my games with more video memory, and should be all good
 
exlink

Dec 16, 2006
Buy the best card you can afford in your price range. In this case that appears to be the 2060 Super.
 
