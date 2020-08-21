Which type of SSD in laptop

Hi,

I have a new laptop coming that has a 512gb nvme M.2 SSD in it.

I want to add an extra 1Tb and I have a Samsung Evo 850 1Tb 2.5" SSD sata or a 1tb M.2 nvme Sabrent Rocket.

At the moment the Samsung is in my desktop system (boot on that is a 2Tb Seagate firecuda nvme)

The laptop can take a second drive in either 2.5" format or M.2 nvme so both options are open to me.

Are there any reasons I should favour one over the other ?

Any advice much appreciated.
 
