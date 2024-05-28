Which Tri-Band Asus Router - XT8 vs XT9

So I want to get a VPN router and have settled on Asus.

Flashrouters has the Asus XD5, but then I saw the XT8 & XT9

https://www.asus.com/us/networking-...tem/zenwifi-wifi-systems/asus-zenwifi-ax-xt8/

https://www.asus.com/us/networking-...system/zenwifi-wifi-systems/asus-zenwifi-xt9/

Apparently Asus is great when it comes to layering on a VPN

But I'm not sure with Tri-band router to get

XT8 has 2.4 / 5 / 6 hz

XT9 has 2.4 / 5 / 5 hz

I was leaning towards the XT8 only because I was thinking it would be better to have the completely separate frequency of 6hz

But can anyone give me advice on which one, if either matters?
 
After doing some research, it seems that if I plan on going wireless with the nodes, the Wifi 6 makes more sense with two 5 Ghz antennas, with one dedicated to longer, stronger wireless backhaul

If I planned on wiring then the Wifi 6E with the 6 Ghz would be the better choice

I don't know if I even have any devices that uses 6 Ghz, so for now I think I can get by just fine with the XT9 with Wifi 6
 
not sure where you are getting those "hz" numbers from, they are exactly the same. the 9 has a higher 5ghz-1 speed. thats about all i see different. 9 is higher, go with that one ;)
 
Wait, I think the XT8 & XT9 are both Wifi 6 and not Wifi 6E, so they both have the 2.4 / 5 / 5 Ghz channels, so I guess just go with the cheaper version then, which is the XT8
 
Yeah I think I was just confused, as you said they both have the same channels, with the XT9 being faster, but more expensive.

Honestly I doubt I would ever max out the XT8, so I'm just going to go with that one since it's cheaper.
 
it also says it has a second internal antenna, so that may be a good thing anyways.
 
