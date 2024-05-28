Which Tri-Band Asus Router - XT8 vs XT9

johnnyscience
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2008
- Messages
- 193
So I want to get a VPN router and have settled on Asus.
Flashrouters has the Asus XD5, but then I saw the XT8 & XT9
https://www.asus.com/us/networking-...tem/zenwifi-wifi-systems/asus-zenwifi-ax-xt8/
https://www.asus.com/us/networking-...system/zenwifi-wifi-systems/asus-zenwifi-xt9/
Apparently Asus is great when it comes to layering on a VPN
But I'm not sure with Tri-band router to get
XT8 has 2.4 / 5 / 6 hz
XT9 has 2.4 / 5 / 5 hz
I was leaning towards the XT8 only because I was thinking it would be better to have the completely separate frequency of 6hz
But can anyone give me advice on which one, if either matters?
Flashrouters has the Asus XD5, but then I saw the XT8 & XT9
https://www.asus.com/us/networking-...tem/zenwifi-wifi-systems/asus-zenwifi-ax-xt8/
https://www.asus.com/us/networking-...system/zenwifi-wifi-systems/asus-zenwifi-xt9/
Apparently Asus is great when it comes to layering on a VPN
But I'm not sure with Tri-band router to get
XT8 has 2.4 / 5 / 6 hz
XT9 has 2.4 / 5 / 5 hz
I was leaning towards the XT8 only because I was thinking it would be better to have the completely separate frequency of 6hz
But can anyone give me advice on which one, if either matters?