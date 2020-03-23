which software to check that new build is working properly and then OC?

Moderators: I don't know if this is the right forum for this post. Please move if necessary.
I need some recommendations to make sure my new rig is running properly, so I don't get BSODs.
I'm about to redo my rig almost completely. The Corsair 800D case, Corsair 850 W PSU, and Hitachi 7200 rpm HDDs remain, but the rest will be all new:
- ASUS ROG X570 Strix-E motherboard
- AMD 3900X CPU
- Crucial Ballistix Elite 3600 DDR4 2 x 16 GB
- AMD Radeon 5600-XT (haven't picked out vendor/model just yet)
- Sabrent 1 TB Rocket NMVe PCIe 4.0 M2 2280
In advance,
Thanks.