which software to check that new build is working properly and then OC?

X

x509

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 20, 2009
Messages
1,978
Moderators: I don't know if this is the right forum for this post. Please move if necessary.

I need some recommendations to make sure my new rig is running properly, so I don't get BSODs.

I'm about to redo my rig almost completely. The Corsair 800D case, Corsair 850 W PSU, and Hitachi 7200 rpm HDDs remain, but the rest will be all new:
  • ASUS ROG X570 Strix-E motherboard
  • AMD 3900X CPU
  • Crucial Ballistix Elite 3600 DDR4 2 x 16 GB
  • AMD Radeon 5600-XT (haven't picked out vendor/model just yet)
  • Sabrent 1 TB Rocket NMVe PCIe 4.0 M2 2280
Up to now, when I've had memory issues I've used memtest86. But I would like some recommendations for utilities to test out all the hardware. First I will run my system at rated speeds. After a few weeks of completely stable operation, I would like to overclock "reasonably." If it matters, for now I will stick with the AMD Wraith cooler for the 3900X.

In advance,

Thanks.
 
