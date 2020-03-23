which software to check that new build is working properly and then OC?

ASUS ROG X570 Strix-E motherboard

AMD 3900X CPU

Crucial Ballistix Elite 3600 DDR4 2 x 16 GB

AMD Radeon 5600-XT (haven't picked out vendor/model just yet)

Sabrent 1 TB Rocket NMVe PCIe 4.0 M2 2280

Moderators: I don't know if this is the right forum for this post. Please move if necessary.I need some recommendations to make sure my new rig is running properly, so I don't get BSODs.I'm about to redo my rig almost completely. The Corsair 800D case, Corsair 850 W PSU, and Hitachi 7200 rpm HDDs remain, but the rest will be all new:Up to now, when I've had memory issues I've used memtest86. But I would like some recommendations for utilities to test out all the hardware. First I will run my system at rated speeds. After a few weeks of completely stable operation, I would like to overclock "reasonably." If it matters, for now I will stick with the AMD Wraith cooler for the 3900X.In advance,Thanks.