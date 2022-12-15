Which slot to mount the NVMe M.2? Cpu or chipset slot?

I thought this would have been an easy answer, the cpu slot right? But the cpu slot being used says it halves the pcie5 slot that it shares bandwidth with. The board (Aorus MasterZ790) has 2 cpu tied m.2 slots. I guess the other one is free?

Or to the chipset slots which there is 3 more? It is always recommend to install in the cpu slots though, but at the cost of reducing bandwidth to the graphics card, is it better to install it then into the chipset slots?

I'm stumped on this one this time. I wanted to go for the cou but don't want pcie5 to be slipt in half in case the next big Gou is pcie5-¹⁶ and don't want to deal with it later and just have it ready now. But how's the performance on the chipset slots. Generally speaking.