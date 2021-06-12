Which should I get: Samsung Galaxy S10, Pixel 4A 5G, or something else?

These phones go for $400 - $500 CAD used (someone only used for a few months), and I'm looking for a like-new second-hand phone in this price range. I don't follow phone news, and I wonder what people recommend.



With my phone, I text, do a small bit of browsing, take photos, record audio, some video.





The pros for the S10 that I know of are that it has wireless charging (which would be very nice to have), it's built with higher quality materials, can have more storage, and I've heard that it takes better videos. It will receive Android 12, but no more OS updates after that.



The pros for the 4A 5G that I know of are that it takes better photos (which is big for me), and will receive more OS updates. There might be other things in its favour.