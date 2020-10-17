Which shooter to play if you’ve missed the last few years of PC gaming?

xMAGIUSx

xMAGIUSx

n00b
Joined
Oct 8, 2020
Messages
36
I’ve been out of the PC gaming scene for a while and am wondering what I missed. I prefer single player campaigns to multiplayer gaming, but do like having the ability to play multiplayer

The last shooters I played on PC were Rage, Doom and Battlefield 4.

All three game have sequels but I played a lot of Battlefield 5 on PS4, so I think I’m done with that one. Are Rage 2 and Doom Eternal worth playing for the single player campaign?

If you had to pick one shooter only to play in 2020, what would it be?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top