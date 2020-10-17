Which shooter to play if you’ve missed the last few years of PC gaming?

I’ve been out of the PC gaming scene for a while and am wondering what I missed. I prefer single player campaigns to multiplayer gaming, but do like having the ability to play multiplayer



The last shooters I played on PC were Rage, Doom and Battlefield 4.



All three game have sequels but I played a lot of Battlefield 5 on PS4, so I think I’m done with that one. Are Rage 2 and Doom Eternal worth playing for the single player campaign?



If you had to pick one shooter only to play in 2020, what would it be?