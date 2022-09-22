Which RTX 4090 card are you planning or consider to get?

pututu
This thread is specifically for those who intend or might consider getting RTX 4090 card soon or in the distant future. There is already a thread discussing about the 4000 series, so let's not bring this up here.
Too bad no EVGA card as I think it would be awesome and that would be my preference.
I know there is still no card review, particularly price and performance (e.g. overclocking) but should have better picture around or after Oct 12th.
For now it is the aesthetic and some reasonable good guesses that can be made from the card design and from manufacturers' site.
Here are some links to RTX 4090 models that will be made available soon.
Tom's hardware.
Techfluencer.
Hothardware.
For me, I'm leaning towards the FE since it is likely to be the cheapest. For me, cost is important as most of my computer hardware are been dedicated towards distributed computing and not gaming (sorry gamers, I'm not a hardcore gamers). My second choice will be ASUS TUF and again due to cost but ZOTAC one looks very nice (beauty is in the eye of the beholder) with curvy edges....
