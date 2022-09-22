Which RTX 4090 card are you planning or consider to get?

pututu

This thread is specifically for those who intend or might consider getting RTX 4090 card soon or in the distant future. There is already a thread discussing about the 4000 series, so let's not bring this up here.

Too bad no EVGA card as I think it would be awesome and that would be my preference.

I know there is still no card review, particularly price and performance (e.g. overclocking) but should have better picture around or after Oct 12th.

For now it is the aesthetic and some reasonable good guesses that can be made from the card design and from manufacturers' site.

Here are some links to RTX 4090 models that will be made available soon.

Tom's hardware.
Techfluencer.
Hothardware.

For me, I'm leaning towards the FE since it is likely to be the cheapest. For me, cost is important as most of my computer hardware are been dedicated towards distributed computing and not gaming (sorry gamers, I'm not a hardcore gamers). My second choice will be ASUS TUF and again due to cost but ZOTAC one looks very nice (beauty is in the eye of the beholder) with curvy edges....
 
Furious_Styles

I've been leaning more toward AIO models so I'd like to see what they all have, sadly will have to wait longer for those to come out. But considering I'm not buying on release that's not a problem.
 
BassTek

I haven’t really looked at this gen yet but based on last gen I would probably go FE or Strix. Gigabyte was decent as well, they had bad thermal pads on the memory but that shouldn’t matter too much now that mining is dead.
 
cjcox

Distributed remote GPU scenarios? Just curious.

I figure if you're not gaming at a minimum of 4K on some pretty nice equipment (including monitor), these cards aren't for you. But maybe I could see somebody doing virtual handout of resources to many being a potential thing.
 
rewted

My fall back brand if it's not available at EVGA has always been Asus and if absolutely necessary, PNY. I don't usually consider anyone else except on the extreme end, Zotac.. maybe.

EVGA was the king, Asus was the queen. I supposed ASUS is now king, though they could definitely improve their warranty support process.. I have had to RMA very few items from Asus in the last 15-20 years or so, same goes for EVGA.

BFG and/or XFX should take an opportunity here and re-engage, that would be epic.

XFX continues to be great with AMD but BFG was amazing too.
 
DFenz

I'm still deciding between the 4090/4080-16gb but I would have to get the 4090 Founders Edition because its the only one that looks like it will fit in my case. Gonna wait for reviews before finalizing my decision.
 
pututu

cjcox said:
Distributed remote GPU scenarios? Just curious.

I figure if you're not gaming at a minimum of 4K on some pretty nice equipment (including monitor), these cards aren't for you. But maybe I could see somebody doing virtual handout of resources to many being a potential thing.
Click to expand...
Distributed computing: https://hardforum.com/forums/distributed-computing.32/. Come and join us ;)

Some of us have tons of hardware (both cpus and gpus). Those doing folding@home (protein folding for cancer, Alzheimer, covid, etc) project usually run gpus for best computational efficiency. Instead of crypto mining, the cpu/gpu are used to contribute towards science and math research. Since we are doing volunteer computing, price and efficiency are very important factors when choosing gpus. Any question, please post it in the distributed computing forum.
 
cvinh

I always went with Asus TUF for simplicity but I'm feeling the Suprim X design. That Asus Strix 4090 is just awful looking to me.
 
pututu

cvinh said:
I always went with Asus TUF for simplicity but I'm feeling the Suprim X design. That Asus Strix 4090 is just awful looking to me.
Click to expand...
I tend to agree with you. Further TUF is cheaper than Strix and the fan side looks better for my eyes than the Strix. The fan side of Strix looks more like other AIB AMD cards. Maybe that's just me.

1663867289469.png
 
Domingo

Am on the fence depending on reviews and/or what I can get for my 3090 closer to Christmas. Am interested in the 16GB 4080 Founders edition on paper, but a lot of things are going to come down to reviews and actual performance #'s. With no power-hungry titles coming in the short term, I'm just as likely to keep my 3090 for another year, though.
 
BassTek

Strix is kinda ugly but I don’t see my card and it’s likely the sturdiest of any of the AIB designs that I have seen so far since it has an all metal frame.

It will have a Strix tax though so I will wait to see where pricing falls.
 
Mad Maxx

Now that EVGA ended their relationship with Nvidia, I'm not sure which vendor to choose. I planned on a 4070 or 4080. I'll probably go with MSI or Asus.
 
