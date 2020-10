Lucky75 said: Hello guys,

I am wondering which video card to choose:



1. ASUS Strix RTX 3090 OC

2. ASUS TUF RTX 3090 OC

3. EVGA FTW3 Ultra

4. EVGA XC3 Ultra

5. Founders edition



I would do 2,4,1,3,5 in that order. I just am not a fan of the look of the FE cards or paying that much over but I would pay more for the Strix over the FTW3.