Which router to act as AIMesh node to my main Asus AXE16000?

Hi!
So I have my main router, the Asus AXE16000 in my office and then in my basement I have an Asus AX11000 (non pro) connected to an ethernet cable to the AXE16000 to enhance coverage in some spotty areas.
It works great but I was wondering if I could use a lesser router for that purpose instead of the ax11000.
What you guys think?
