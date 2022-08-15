Which Radiator Setup: 2 x 360 mm and 1 x 240 mm radiator OR 1 x 360 mm and 1 x 480mm radiator?

I'm going to rebuild my system soon. I'm going to use all of the same computer hardware in my signature with the exception of making radiator changes. I am currently running a Corsair R7 360, a Corsair R7 240, and an XSPC TX240 radiator. I'll be using the Primochill Wetbench SX, so I can pretty much do any radiator setup I want with the exception that one of 3 mounting locations is limited to a 240mm radiator. I'm definitely going to re-use the Corsair R7 360 and I will not re-use the XSPC T240 as that one is a very thin niche radiator I used only because it was the only thing that fit. I will be buying 1 new radiator, either a Black Ice Nemesis GTX 360 or GTX 480 (I've also toyed with the idea of getting the Black Ice SR2). Anyway, I can go with a 3 radiator setup and re-use the two Corsair R7 radiators and add the GTX 360 or I could just re-use the Corsair R7 360 and go with a GTX 480 to de-complicate the tubing runs, etc. With the 3 radiator set up, I'd have 960 mm of surface area. With the 2 radiator setup, I'd have 840 mm of surface area. My current setup is 840 mm of surface area, but one of those radiators is paper thin, so the two radiator setup should be a slight improvement over what I have now.



Thoughts? Ideas? 2 radiators vs. 3? Go [H]ard and run a 480, a 360, and a 240?