Which printer to buy? Where to start research?

Looking to get into 3D printing.

Rather than ask for a blanket what printer to buy, do y’all have any recommendations on where to start reading?

Any good online sources? Good YouTube sources?

My initial budget is $1000. I absolutely do not want a machine that I’ll have to modify for it to work initially. I believe the learning curve will be enough to begin with, instead of dealing with a problematic printer.

I do see the usefulness of such a machine in my life.

if it matters, I only have a MacBook Pro (and iOS devices). No standalone windows machine.
 
