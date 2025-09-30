Which PMF driver is better to install for Ryzen 7535HS CPU on my Acer nitro laptop

I notice the AMD chipset installer utility installs the PMF driver version from the extracted C:\AMD\Chipset_Software\Packages\IODriver[PMF folder.



In that folder there are 3 folders titled:



PMF_6000SERIES



PMF_7040SERIES



PMF_8000SERIES



Now I notice the chipset utility installer Chipset_AMD_5.12.0.44_W11x64 when I run AMD_Chipset_Software.exe after extracting it it installs the stuff form the 6000 series folder.



So ok I wondered does that really make sense?



My CPU is a 7000 series CPU.



So I go to device Manager and under System devices find PMF.



It has SystemIdleStateDetection.exe listed as a file under driver details which is in the 6000 series folder



However if I try and update the driver I can point it to 7040 series folder and it installs and accepts it and now has amdpmfservice.exe as a file under driver details which is listed in the 7040 series folder?



I am trying to integrate the drivers into WIN11 fresh install using NTLite so which one is the better PMF driver to use. It is confusing as you would think whatever chipset utility installs, but it installs one from 6000 series which does not make sense as my CPU is a 7000 series so 7040 series folder makes more sense?



They both have AMDpmf.sys though the one form 6000 series folder is 143KB while the one form 7040series folder is 199-200KB.



And I did test the 8000 series folder to try and get Device Manager AMD PMF to install and it would not as it should not in case you wondered.



Oh and I have googled this and cannot find any straight answer or even anything approaching this exact or similar topic.