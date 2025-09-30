  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Which PMF driver is better to install for Ryzen 7535HS CPU on my Acer nitro laptop

W

Wolverine2349

Weaksauce
Joined
May 30, 2016
Messages
85
I notice the AMD chipset installer utility installs the PMF driver version from the extracted C:\AMD\Chipset_Software\Packages\IODriver[PMF folder.

In that folder there are 3 folders titled:

PMF_6000SERIES

PMF_7040SERIES

PMF_8000SERIES

Now I notice the chipset utility installer Chipset_AMD_5.12.0.44_W11x64 when I run AMD_Chipset_Software.exe after extracting it it installs the stuff form the 6000 series folder.

So ok I wondered does that really make sense?

My CPU is a 7000 series CPU.

So I go to device Manager and under System devices find PMF.

It has SystemIdleStateDetection.exe listed as a file under driver details which is in the 6000 series folder

However if I try and update the driver I can point it to 7040 series folder and it installs and accepts it and now has amdpmfservice.exe as a file under driver details which is listed in the 7040 series folder?

I am trying to integrate the drivers into WIN11 fresh install using NTLite so which one is the better PMF driver to use. It is confusing as you would think whatever chipset utility installs, but it installs one from 6000 series which does not make sense as my CPU is a 7000 series so 7040 series folder makes more sense?

They both have AMDpmf.sys though the one form 6000 series folder is 143KB while the one form 7040series folder is 199-200KB.

And I did test the 8000 series folder to try and get Device Manager AMD PMF to install and it would not as it should not in case you wondered.

Oh and I have googled this and cannot find any straight answer or even anything approaching this exact or similar topic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top