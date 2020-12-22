Which Phone Company uses Cisco's Computer Networking Equipment?

Which Phone Company still uses Cisco's Computer Networking Equipment if the company that supposed to use Cisco's Computer Networking Equipment is supposed to be Motorola, but AT&T is America's Largest Original Phone with Landline phone cables running all over the United States, maybe Canada, maybe Mexico, and maybe all over the world except there were two other Landline phone companies before 1999 or the year 2000 called MCI and Sprint. Verizon bought out MCI and they were or still trying to support it all themselves now especially cellular with the best cellular coverage or better than AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Straight Talk, US Cellular, Cricket, and any other phone company out there still out there. I need both a landline and a cell phone anyway as I almost died when my 2016 Ford C-Max Energi Plug-in Electric + Gas Powered Hybrid got reprocessed in the Fall of 2018 anyway and all I had was a cell to call someone to get help with a ride to the grocery store until I could get my credit fixed enough to get approved to buy a new car with money from Social Security Disability Income instead Veterans Affairs Disability Compensation because the money I was allowed to manage myself from Veterans Affairs Disability Compensation budget was allows maxed out.



Apparently Cisco was a startup landline and Cellular phone back in 1984 out of Chicago that made it's way to Ohio in both Summit County in the City of Akron near what was Bochtal College now the University of Akron with old Cisco equipment in the old Polsky City Shopping Mall repurposed to the Summit College or University of Akron Applied Science and Technology building for mostly Computer Networking Administration aka Computer Information Systems students and computer programming students or website developer students or something else in Applied Science.



My friends told me that Cisco was the best years ago about a few months after I got out of the United States Air Force military branch and I never even heard of Cisco before that. Can anyone honestly tell me if Sprint or Verizon or any other modern Landline or Cell Phone company uses Cisco instead Cisco or Motorola and why I've never seen a Cisco Cell phone or Voice over Internet Protocol until I took Cisco Certified Networking Associate Voice as a class at Stark State College of Technology a computer networking administration student and who actually still uses this equipment for their businesses and where to get a job as a computer network administrator besides at a data center in a major city instead of at Cisco or some phone company or Microsoft or using Linux somewhere.



Who uses Juniper too or 3com, or D-Link, or Arista or any other enterprise computer networking equipments products and who can actually afford to buy this stuff for $10,000 to $20,000 or more this just this equipment with such lousy storage capabilities around older Cisco equipments 16 Megabyte to 32 Megabyte of storage for just configurations and the operating system instead of still lousy storage capacities of 2 Gigabyte compared to newer computer server hardware capabilities especially if that's all they actually need anyway?



What equipment does Verizon use, Sprint, and especially T-Mobile if not US Cellular or anything else if they don't use Cisco's?