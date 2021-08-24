Which PBO to use in Bios for Asus Crosshair VIII Dark Hero board

jincuteguy
HI guys, so I have a 5900X and Asus VIII Crosshair Dark Hero board.
I was looking at the PBO in the Bios. I just realized that there are 2 PBOs in the Bios, one is under Extreme Overclocking and one is under Advanced.
So which one am I supposed to use if I want to use PBO to overclock?
