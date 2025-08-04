Which Open Box Laptop to pickup?

undertaker2k8
With BB having a firesale on some of their last gen laptops, have the following on reserve:
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lenovo...8gb-1tb-ssd-onyx-grey/6575389.p?skuId=6575389 for 772 + tax
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lenovo...1tb-ssd-glacier-white/6575387.p?skuId=6575387 for 910 + tax
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/alienw...sd-dark-metallic-moon/6571484.p?skuId=6571484 for for 723 + tax
to be used as a standby coding/gaming system. Assuming are in good shape (condition is listed as good on all but ofc ymmv), thinking the 7i is probably the best deal, thoughts?
Funny enough I just sold my legion 5i pro (same specs as the 7i but with a 13700 vs 14900) for a grand recently, solid machine but not sure if I want to get one again (hardware itch demands new stuff), just slightly cheaper with slightly lower specs but it's also at local bb vs others 30-50 mins out lol.
