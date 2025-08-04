  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Which Open Box Laptop to pickup?

undertaker2k8

undertaker2k8

With BB having a firesale on some of their last gen laptops, have the following on reserve:

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lenovo...8gb-1tb-ssd-onyx-grey/6575389.p?skuId=6575389 for 772 + tax

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lenovo...1tb-ssd-glacier-white/6575387.p?skuId=6575387 for 910 + tax

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/alienw...sd-dark-metallic-moon/6571484.p?skuId=6571484 for for 723 + tax

to be used as a standby coding/gaming system. Assuming are in good shape (condition is listed as good on all but ofc ymmv), thinking the 7i is probably the best deal, thoughts?

Funny enough I just sold my legion 5i pro (same specs as the 7i but with a 13700 vs 14900) for a grand recently, solid machine but not sure if I want to get one again (hardware itch demands new stuff), just slightly cheaper with slightly lower specs but it's also at local bb vs others 30-50 mins out lol.
 
My vote is for the 5i since you mention it's going to be a stand-by system. If it were going to be a main system for sure the 7i, but save the ~$145 for something else. Really depends on how often you actually will need the 4070 over the 4060 when traveling around. System memory isn't a concern imo as it can be upgraded down the road.
 
Slayer2003 said:
My vote is for the 5i since you mention it's going to be a stand-by system. If it were going to be a main system for sure the 7i, but save the ~$145 for something else. Really depends on how often you actually will need the 4070 over the 4060 when traveling around. System memory isn't a concern imo as it can be upgraded down the road.
$145 gets you 16 gb more ram ,a 4070 vs 4060 and a DCI-P3 HDR500 screen vs sRGB on the 5i pro. No one favors the M16 R2 with the ultra 7 155h and cheapest of the lot (4070 and sRGB sceen)? Haven't followed Intel Mobile cpus closely but looks like thw 14900HX is 2x the raw power of 155h albeit with much higher power req and much worse battery life vs 155h and also potential degradation issues..
 
