Which one to sell - SF750 or SF1000

Picked up a couple of these for some matx/itx builds and found out that my two systems draw about 500w at absolute peak power, and more along 375-400w at typical gaming and productivity work.
I don’t ever see myself getting a 600w plus GPU or a 250w plus CPU so the SF1000 is a complete luxury, however is it better to just keep it for peace of mind? Or would it be better to use the extra funds from the Sf1000 sale for a peripheral upgrade (been eyeing a new monitor as still have just a lowly 120hz 1440p 27” ips)
Decisions decisions
