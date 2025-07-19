  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Which one to sell - SF750 or SF1000

Y

yinzerniner

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 20, 2025
Messages
156
Picked up a couple of these for some matx/itx builds and found out that my two systems draw about 500w at absolute peak power, and more along 375-400w at typical gaming and productivity work.

I don’t ever see myself getting a 600w plus GPU or a 250w plus CPU so the SF1000 is a complete luxury, however is it better to just keep it for peace of mind? Or would it be better to use the extra funds from the Sf1000 sale for a peripheral upgrade (been eyeing a new monitor as still have just a lowly 120hz 1440p 27” ips)

Decisions decisions
 
