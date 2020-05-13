Which one should I buy?

I've been a regular smartphone user for a long time and I'm using the samsung S8 right now, but I’d like to change to a gaming phone because I have recently started really enjoying PUBG Mobile and Tank World Mobile.



I’ve found that there are not that many brands making gaming phones though. The only four I have found are ROG phone 2, Razer phone 2 and two Chinese brands Red Magic 5G and Black Shark 3. Can anyone tell me something about these four phones?