Which of these x570 and b450-550 do you guys recommend?

Long story short my x370 and 1700 died, I trouble shoot all the parts. I was going to wait for AM5, but this created an urgency to buy time.All options would end up driving far to micro center instead of waiting days for parts.Option 1. My friend let me borrow his 2700x, buy a cheap motherboard like this one.Option 2. Take advantage of new costumer deal, get $50 off a 5600x, get entry level X570 mobo. Then which of the following?MSI X570-A PRO , ASRock X570 Phantom gaming, and the MSI X570 MPG Gaming Plus.GPU I recently got a 6950xt open box for $830, I couldnt pass it up, and a new 1300W PSU that I got after some testing, old 1200W was 11yrs old.What do you guys think?